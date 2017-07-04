UPDATE 2-Bosch says demand for driver assistance systems taking off
* Bosch to enter new mobility service markets (Adds comment from Bosch board member)
July 4 Lydian International Ltd :
* Lydian receives $25 million first advance under term loan facility
* Continues to expect first gold production in mid-201
* Lydian International - To accommodate anticipated ramp up period, commercial production date set out in term loan extended three months to Sept 30, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bosch to enter new mobility service markets (Adds comment from Bosch board member)
* Lindex says firm was one of its most important suppliers (Adds quotes from firms, details)