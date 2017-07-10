BRIEF-Seres Therapeutics appoints Willard Dere to Board of Directors
* Seres Therapeutics strengthens board of directors with appointment of Willard Dere, M.D., former Amgen Chief Medical Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 10 Lyka Labs Ltd:
* Says seeks members' nod for proposed issue of warrants and shares on preferential basis to promoter and non-promoters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 10 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted the clinical hold on a mid-stage study testing its drug to treat alopecia areata, a type of hair loss.