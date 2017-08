Feb 21 (Reuters) - Lyondellbasell Industries NV:

* Lyondellbasell prices public offering of guaranteed notes

* Lyondellbasell Industries Nv - wholly-owned subsidiary priced public offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.500pct guaranteed notes due 2027

* Lyondellbasell Industries NV - offering is expected to close on March 2, 2017