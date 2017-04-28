BRIEF-LyondellBasell Q1 profit $2.00/shr from continuing operations

April 28 (Reuters) - LyondellBasell Industries NV:

* LyondellBasell reports first-quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $2.00 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* LyondellBasell Industries NV - "during April, global olefin and polyolefin industry conditions continue to remain favorable"

* Qtrly sales and other operating revenues $8.43 billion versus $7.75 billion last quarter

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.36, revenue view $7.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* LyondellBasell-While Q1 maintenance was relatively light for u.s. Ethylene industry, industry schedules show higher planned downtime in Europe, Asia in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: