FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-LyondellBasell Q1 profit $2.00/shr from continuing operations
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2017 / 11:21 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-LyondellBasell Q1 profit $2.00/shr from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - LyondellBasell Industries NV:

* LyondellBasell reports first-quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $2.00 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* LyondellBasell Industries NV - "during April, global olefin and polyolefin industry conditions continue to remain favorable"

* Qtrly sales and other operating revenues $8.43 billion versus $7.75 billion last quarter

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.36, revenue view $7.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* LyondellBasell-While Q1 maintenance was relatively light for u.s. Ethylene industry, industry schedules show higher planned downtime in Europe, Asia in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.