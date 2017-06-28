BRIEF-Canada Goose Holdings prices public secondary offering of 12.5 mln voting shares
* Canada Goose announces pricing of public secondary offering
June 28 Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd:
* Unit Lypsa Gems and Jewellery DMCC will launch new diamond studded jewellery collection targeting Middle East market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, June 28 Hong Kong's second board hit a fresh record low on Wednesday, with shares of penny stocks plunging as investors raced to reduce their exposure to the highly volatile market.