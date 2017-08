BRIEF-Lysogene selects Brammer Bio to produce GM1 gangliosidosis gene therapy product

May 24 (Reuters) - LYSOGENE SA:

* LYSOGENE SELECTS BRAMMER BIO TO PRODUCE GM1 GANGLIOSIDOSIS GENE THERAPY PRODUCT

* HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH BRAMMER BIO, A BEST-IN-CLASS VIRAL GENE AND CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURER

* STRATEGIC MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT COVERS LYSOGENE'S AAVRH10-BASED GENE THERAPY TREATMENT

* LYSOGENE SA -PRE-CLINICAL DATA IN ANIMAL MODELS OF GM1 SHOW LYS-GM101 TREATMENT DELIVERS FUNCTIONAL GENE ENCODING ΒGAL ENZYME RESULTING IN REDUCTION OF GM1 GANGLIOSIDES AND TRANSFORMS ANIMAL PHENOTYPE

* THESE STUDIES WILL SUPPORT AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION AND LAUNCH OF PHASE I CLINICAL TRIAL, EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)