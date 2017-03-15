FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-M-Fitec enters sale of shares agreements with 3 groups' shareholders
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 15, 2017 / 6:49 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-M-Fitec enters sale of shares agreements with 3 groups' shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - M-fitec International Ltd -

* Entered into sale of shares agreements with shareholders of each of three groups that collectively comprise viable asset acquisition

* Agreements with Wizzit Group Proprietary, Wizzit Payments, Wavelengths 202 Proprietary, Magix Security Proprietary

* Agreements with Finteq Africa Proprietary, its wholly owned subsidiary Finteq Proprietary Limited

* M-Fitec will acquire 87.01 pct of issued share capital of Wizzit for 104.4 million rand

* M-Fitec will acquire entire issued share capital of Magix for 12.5 million rand

* Buy share capital of Finteq Africa; will hold 70% of share capital of Finteq, for initial net purchase price of 52.8 million rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.