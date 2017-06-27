BRIEF-Bioanalytical systems inc says entered into credit agreement with First Internet Bank Of Indiana - SEC filing
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - entered into a credit agreement with first internet bank of indiana - sec filing
June 27 M I Acquisitions Inc
* M I Acquisitions Inc - Co's unit entered into first amendment to second amended and restated mortgage warehousing agreement - SEC Filing
* M I Acquisitions Inc - First amendment extends maturity date from June 23, 2017 to June 22, 2018
* M I Acquisitions Inc - First amendment reduces applicable libor margin from 2.50% to 2.375%
* M I Acquisitions - First amendment allows maximum amount of borrowing availability to be increased from $125 million to $150 million during periods from Sept. 25, to October 16, from Dec.15 to Feb. 2, 2018 Source text: [bit.ly/2sWBzrn] Further company coverage:
BASEL, June 27 Switzerland's Syngenta, the crop protection company acquired by ChemChina, has vowed to bulk up its seeds business and join the chase for assets rival Bayer must sell to gain regulatory approval for its takeover of Monsanto.