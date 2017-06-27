June 27 M I Acquisitions Inc

* M I Acquisitions Inc - Co's unit entered into first amendment to second amended and restated mortgage warehousing agreement - SEC Filing

* M I Acquisitions Inc - First amendment extends maturity date from June 23, 2017 to June 22, 2018

* M I Acquisitions Inc - First amendment reduces applicable libor margin from 2.50% to 2.375%

* M I Acquisitions - First amendment allows maximum amount of borrowing availability to be increased from $125 million to $150 million during periods from Sept. 25, to October 16, from Dec.15 to Feb. 2, 2018 Source text: [bit.ly/2sWBzrn] Further company coverage: