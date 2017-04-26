FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-M/I Homes Q1 earnings per share $0.55
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-M/I Homes Q1 earnings per share $0.55

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - M/I Homes Inc:

* M/I homes reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.55

* Qtrly record homes delivered of 1,038, an 18% increase from 2016

* Qtrly average home closing price increased 6% to $373,000

* M/I Homes Inc qtrly backlog sales value increased 14% to $834 million

* M/I Homes Inc qtrly backlog units increased 13% to 2,220

* Qtrly backlog sales value increased 14% to $834 million

* M/I Homes Inc qtrly total revenue $407 million versus $324.4 million

* Qtrly total revenue $406.98 million versus $324.37 million

* M/I Homes Inc says "have a healthy backlog and housing market conditions remain favorable throughout most of our markets" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

