March 17 (Reuters) - M P Evans Group Plc

* M. P. Evans updates on disposal

* Sale of group's 36.84 pct share in Pt Agro Muko to Belgian Sipef Group for sum of $100 million completed and cleared funds have been received

* Board will pay a special dividend of 10 pence per share on April 12, 2017 to shareholders on the register on March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: