May 23 (Reuters) - METROPOLE TELEVISION SA:

* M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION: FINAL PRICE FOR THE ACQUISITION OF RTL GROUP’S RADIO OPERATIONS IN FRANCE

* M6 - FINAL ACQUISITION PRICE IS EUR 199.8 MILLION EXCLUDING CASH ACQUIRED AND LIABILITIES ASSUMED, RATHER THAN EUR 216 MILLION ESTIMATED IN DECEMBER 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)