4 months ago
BRIEF-M6 Q1 profit from recurring operations (EBITA) rises to 47.1 million euros
#Broadcasting
April 26, 2017 / 5:08 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-M6 Q1 profit from recurring operations (EBITA) rises to 47.1 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - M6:

* Q1 consolidated revenue 323.7 million euros versus 311.8 million euros year ago

* Q1 profit from recurring operations (EBITA) 47.1 million euros, up 2.9 pct

* Q1 advertising revenue: 210.2 million euros, up 5.7 pct

* Combined general meeting will be asked to approve the payment of a dividend of 0.85 euros per share in respect of fy 2016

* At 31 march 2017, group equity totalled 642.5 million euros (616.3 million euros at 31 dec. 2016) with a net cash position of 221.1 million euros (176.4 million euros at 31 Dec. 2016) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

