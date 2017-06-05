FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-M&A Capital Partners says new share prices
June 5, 2017 / 8:09 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-M&A Capital Partners says new share prices

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - M&A Capital Partners Co Ltd

* Says it will issue new shares at the price of 5,040.8 yen per share, or 3.53 billion yen in total, through public offering

* Subscription period from June 6 to June 7

* Payment date on June 12

* Says it will issue new shares at the price of 5,040.8 yen per share, or up to 529.3 million yen in total, through private placement

* Subscription date on July 4

* Placement date on July 5

* The previous plan was disclosed on May 26

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/vC4fPE

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

