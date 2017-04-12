BRIEF-Kuwait International Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 7.6 million dinars versus 6.7 million dinars year ago
April 12 Maa Group Bhd:
* Entered into a conditional subscription agreement with altech to subscribe for 14,285,714 altech shares
* Agreement for a total cash consideration of A$2 million
* Proposed subscription is not expected to have any material effect on the maag group for the financial year ending 2017 Source :(bit.ly/2o4mZdr) Further company coverage:
BEIJING, April 16 A senior official at the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) is under investigation for suspected links to a loan scandal, the financial magazine Caixin reported, citing sources close to the matter.