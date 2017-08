May 15 (Reuters) - Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc

* Mabvax Therapeutics announces $4.1 million public offering

* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings - Offering consists of 1.3 million shares of common stock, aggregate of 1,000,000 shares of 0% Series G convertible preferred stock

* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings - 1.3 million shares, 1,000,000 shares of 0% Series G convertible preferred stock priced at $1.75 per share