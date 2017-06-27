BRIEF-Bioanalytical systems inc says entered into credit agreement with First Internet Bank Of Indiana - SEC filing
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - entered into a credit agreement with first internet bank of indiana - sec filing
June 27 Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc
* Mabvax Therapeutics commences patient dosing in MVT-1075 radioimmunotherapy phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic, colon and lung cancers
Company expects to report interim results by end of 2017 for MVT-1075
BASEL, June 27 Switzerland's Syngenta, the crop protection company acquired by ChemChina, has vowed to bulk up its seeds business and join the chase for assets rival Bayer must sell to gain regulatory approval for its takeover of Monsanto.