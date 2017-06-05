FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2017 / 11:34 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics presents positive early stage data on pancreatic cancer treatment

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc -

* Mabvax Therapeutics phase i trial results of antibody therapy mvt-5873 for the treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer presented at the 2017 asco annual meeting

* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc - one-third of patients with advanced pancreatic cancer achieve stable disease with a complete response reported

* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc - highlighted that single agent mvt-5837 appears safe and well tolerated in patients at biologically active doses​

* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc - single agent mvt-5873 appears safe and tolerable at biologically active doses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

