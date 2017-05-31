FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics signs research agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
#Market News
May 31, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics signs research agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc

* Mabvax Therapeutics signs research agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer center to develop novel car t-cell based anti-cancer immunotherapies for treatment of pancreatic and small cell lung cancers

* Mabvax Therapeutics - co to provide funding to evaluate efficacy of multiple car t-cell products incorporating different antibody targeting sequences​

* Mabvax Therapeutics - has certain rights to new car t-cell inventions developed, including an exclusive time-limited option to license MSK's rights in such inventions​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

