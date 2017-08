May 9 (Reuters) - Macarthur Minerals Ltd:

* Macarthur Minerals' major shareholder increases shareholding to 20.37 pct

* Macarthur Minerals- Cadence Minerals Plc exercised their 7.5 million warrants, increases Cadence's interest in Macarthur Minerals from 16.09 pct to 20.37 pct