July 5 Macarthur Minerals Ltd:

* Macarthur Minerals withdraws prospectus for ASX IPO of Macarthur Australia

* Macarthur Minerals - ‍although ASX IPO was received with interest, since co announced proposed ASX IPO, capital raising market for Australia has declined​

* Says ‍Macarthur Australia remains over a 90 pct owned subsidiary of Macarthur Minerals​

* Macarthur Minerals -Macarthur Minerals will continue to advance Macarthur Australia Lithium And Iron Ore Projects, as well as its Nevada lithium projects