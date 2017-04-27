April 27 Macatawa Bank Corp

* Macatawa Bank Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13

* Net interest income for q1 2017 totaled $12.6 million, an increase of $291,000 from q4 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S