April 25 (Reuters) - Macdonald Mines Exploration Ltd :

* Macdonald Mines Exploration Ltd - effective April 25, 2017, company and certain subscribers entered into a debt settlement agreement

* Macdonald Mines Exploration Ltd - agreement will be settled by issuance of 154,205 common shares at a deemed price of $0.205 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: