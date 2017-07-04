BRIEF-Acacia Mining updates on developments in Tanzania
* Notices of arbitration served in Tanzania on behalf of Bulyanhulu gold mine, Pangea Minerals Limited
July 4 Macdonald Mines Exploration Ltd :
* Macdonald Mines expands Wawa-Holdsworth project: acquires contiguous claims from Sage Gold
* Macdonald Mines Exploration Ltd- Have signed a letter of intent for Macdonald Mines to purchase Sage's 100% interest in Soocana Claims Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Notices of arbitration served in Tanzania on behalf of Bulyanhulu gold mine, Pangea Minerals Limited
* Bosch to enter new mobility service markets (Adds comment from Bosch board member)