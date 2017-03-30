FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MacDonald Mines signs letter of intent to acquire 100 pct interest in Holdsworth Property
March 30, 2017 / 10:19 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-MacDonald Mines signs letter of intent to acquire 100 pct interest in Holdsworth Property

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd

* MacDonald Mines signs binding letter of intent to acquire 100% interest in holdsworth property

* MacDonald Mines Exploration - has signed binding letter of intent with noble mineral exploration to acquire all of noble's interest in holdsworth property

* MacDonald Mines Exploration - to acquire 100% interest in Holdsworth property, MacDonald mines agrees to issue 5.5 million units of co's common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

