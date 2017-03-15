BRIEF-Macellum comments on settlement discussions with Citi Trends

March 15 (Reuters) - Macellum Capital Management:

* Macellum Capital Management says comments on settlement discussions with Citi Trends

* Macellum Capital - "Citi Trends board refused to commit to appointment of any new directors to board, including Macellum's nominees"

* Macellum Capital Management - Citi Trends "demanded that Macellum agree to a non-market, two year standstill"

* Macellum Capital - "Macellum was willing to agree to a two year standstill if board would commit to achievement of meaningful performance targets"