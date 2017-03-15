FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Macellum comments on settlement discussions with Citi Trends
March 15, 2017 / 11:38 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Macellum comments on settlement discussions with Citi Trends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Macellum Capital Management:

* Macellum Capital Management says comments on settlement discussions with Citi Trends

* Macellum Capital - "Citi Trends board refused to commit to appointment of any new directors to board, including Macellum's nominees"

* Macellum Capital Management - Citi Trends "demanded that Macellum agree to a non-market, two year standstill"

* Macellum Capital - "Macellum was willing to agree to a two year standstill if board would commit to achievement of meaningful performance targets" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

