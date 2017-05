April 27 Macerich Co-

* Macerich announces quarterly results

* Q1 FFO per share $0.87

* Mall portfolio occupancy was 94.3% at march 31, 2017 compared to 95.1% at march 31, 2016.

* Reaffirming its previously provided diluted eps and ffo per share guidance for 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $3.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S