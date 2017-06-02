FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mach7 Technologies to divest its 3D medical operations
June 2, 2017 / 12:13 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Mach7 Technologies to divest its 3D medical operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Mach7 Technologies Ltd:

* Expected that at least one of major pending contracts outside U.S. Will likely be signed in FY2018, rather than FY2017 as originally anticipated

* Co now expects to achieve its EBITDA break-even target during FY2018, rather than FY2017

* Company has decided to divest its 3D medical operations

* Targeting to make an announcement with respect to CEO appointment by 30 June 2017.

* "company expects to benefit from costs savings of at least $1.2 million per annum when compared to costs incurred for FY2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

