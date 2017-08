March 28 (Reuters) - Mackinac Financial Corp

* MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION DECLARES INCREASED CASH DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK

* SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER COMMON SHARE

* NEW DIVIDEND IS AN INCREASE OF $0.02 PER SHARE FROM PRIOR QUARTER'S DIVIDEND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: