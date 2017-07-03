July 3 MACKMYRA SVENSK WHISKY AB

* FINAL RESULT OF MACKMYRA'S ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLES K-20

* LOAN AMOUNT IS SEK 1.9 MILLION, WITH SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SEK 100 PER CONVERTIBLE

* LOAN IS DUE ON JUNE 30, 2020