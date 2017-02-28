BRIEF-ROK Stars expanding operations of its California-based distillery
* Is expanding operations of its California-based distillery to meet growing demand for its Bogart's Spirits portfolio
Feb 28 Mackmyra Svensk Whisky Ab:
* Q4 net sales excluding alcohol tax at 26.2 million Swedish crowns ($2.9 million) versus 19.8 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating loss 1.3 million crowns versus loss 3.1 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0398 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Is expanding operations of its California-based distillery to meet growing demand for its Bogart's Spirits portfolio
* Says it cuts share issue size to 1.8 billion yuan ($261.59 million) from 2.7 billion yuan previously
March 1 Jiangsu King's Luck Brewery Joint-Stock Co., Ltd.: