BRIEF-Macom Technology enters into two amendments to its credit agreement

May 19 (Reuters) - Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc

* On May 19, 2017, co entered into two amendments to its credit agreement dated as of May 8, 2014

* Pursuant to second refinancing amendment, co's existing term B loans were refinanced with new tranche of term B loans

* New tranche of term B loans will mature seven years from amendment date and bear interest at reduced interest rate

* Pursuant to second incremental term loan amendment, co incurred $100 million of incremental term B loans

* Incremental term B loans were issued with an original issue discount of 0.50% Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2r19oJJ) Further company coverage: