FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Macom Technology enters into two amendments to its credit agreement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Macom Technology enters into two amendments to its credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc

* On May 19, 2017, co entered into two amendments to its credit agreement dated as of May 8, 2014

* Pursuant to second refinancing amendment, co's existing term B loans were refinanced with new tranche of term B loans

* New tranche of term B loans will mature seven years from amendment date and bear interest at reduced interest rate

* Pursuant to second incremental term loan amendment, co incurred $100 million of incremental term B loans

* Incremental term B loans were issued with an original issue discount of 0.50% Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2r19oJJ) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.