3 months ago
BRIEF-Macquarie Group's FY18 results currently expected to be broadly in line with FY17
May 4, 2017 / 10:39 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Macquarie Group's FY18 results currently expected to be broadly in line with FY17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group Ltd

* Annualised return on equity (ROE) 15.2%, up from 14.7% in FY16

* Assets under management of $A481.7 billion at MAR 17, broadly in line with Mar 16

* FY18 tax rate is currently expected to be broadly in line with fY17

* Group's result for FY18 is currently expected to be broadly in line with fy17

* Bank group APRA BASEL III common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.1 per cent at 31 March 2017

* Currently expects FY18 combined net profit contribution from operating groups to be broadly in line with FY17

* Intends to purchase shares to satisfy the MEREP requirements of approx. $A378 million

* Intends to buyback $US250 million exchangeable capital securities (ECS) hybrid capital in June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

