4 months ago
BRIEF-Macrogenics announces registered direct offering of common stock
April 27, 2017 / 11:21 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Macrogenics announces registered direct offering of common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Macrogenics Inc:

* Macrogenics announces registered direct offering of common stock

* Macrogenics - definitive agreement with institutional healthcare investor to purchase 1.1 million shares of stock at purchase price of $21.50/share

* Macrogenics Inc- gross proceeds to macrogenics, before deducting estimated offering expenses, will be $23.65 million

* Macrogenics Inc- shares were offered pursuant to company's shelf registration and offering is expected to close on or about May 2, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

