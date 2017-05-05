BRIEF-PRA group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
May 5 Macrogenics Inc:
* Macrogenics Inc says on May 3, 2017, company entered into sales agreement with Cowen and Company LLC
* Macrogenics Inc says may sell shares of company's common stock, aggregate offering price of up to $75.0 million through Cowen and Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADNOC signs exclusive agreement with penthol for Group III base oil sales into the United States of America through the Vertex-Penthol partnership
* Netsol Technologies announces fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results