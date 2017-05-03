May 3 Macrogenics Inc

* Macrogenics provides update on corporate progress and 1st quarter 2017 financial results

* Macrogenics Inc- Total revenue was $2.1 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017, compared to $2.8 million for quarter ended March 31, 2016

* Macrogenics Inc - Qtrly basic and diluted net loss per common share $1.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.97, revenue view $5.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S