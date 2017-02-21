FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Macy's CEO on conf call- Anticipate the challenging environment in 2016 to continue
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 4:24 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Macy's CEO on conf call- Anticipate the challenging environment in 2016 to continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Macy's Inc

* CEO on conf call- "physical stores will play an exceedingly important role in the future of shopping for us and others"

* CEO on conf call- anticipate the challenging environment in 2016 to continue

* CFO- Q4 online sales grew at double digit growth

* CEO - "plan to work closely with our real estate team and expect to get a lot done in 2017"

* CFO- working on a strategy to transform our beauty business

* Not assuming we'll buy back any stock in 2017 in our forecast

* CFO on conf call- "are aware of recent headlines, will not be answering any questions regarding rumors or speculation"

* CEO- "think there's enough customers in the mall, it's just a matter of where they are shopping"

* Backstage within stores making stores more productive, still working on refining the format Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.