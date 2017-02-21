FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Macy's posts Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.02
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 1:32 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Macy's posts Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.02

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Macy's Inc

* Macy's Inc reports fourth quarter and fy2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.54

* Q4 sales $8.515 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.62 billion

* Q4 same store sales fell 2.7 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.02 excluding items

* Macy's Inc- on an owned basis, Q4 comparable sales declined by 2.7 percent

* Macy's Inc- comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis for Q4 were down 2.1 percent

* Macy's Inc- capital expenditures for 2017 are expected to be approximately $900 million

* Macy's Inc- in fiscal 2017, company expects comparable sales on an owned basis to decline between 2.2 percent and 3.3 percent

* Macy's Inc- total sales are expected to be down between 3.2 percent and 4.3 percent in fiscal 2017

* Macy's Inc- adjusted diluted earnings per share of between $3.37 and $3.62 are expected in 2017

* FY earnings per share view $3.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.