3 months ago
BRIEF-Macy's reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.24
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 12:14 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Macy's reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Macy's Inc-

* Macy’s Inc reports first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.24 excluding items

* Q1 sales $5.338 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.47 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 same store sales fell 5.2 percent

* Macy's Inc - remain on track to meet our 2017 guidance

* Macy's Inc - macy's, inc. Affirms its previously provided guidance for full-year 2017

* Macy's Inc - comparable sales on an owned basis were down 5.2 percent in q1 and down 4.6 percent on an owned plus licensed basis

* Macy's Inc - Macy's Inc board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 37.75 cents per share on macy's common stock

* Macy's Inc - is also under contract to sell two additional floors of its downtown seattle store after having sold floors five through eight in 2015

* Macy's Inc - "in 2017, we are focused on taking actions to stabilize our brick and mortar business"

* Fy2017 revenue view $25.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Macy's Inc - "we will invest to aggressively grow our digital and mobile business" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

