5 months ago
BRIEF-Mad Catz Interactive makes voluntary assignment in bankruptcy
#Market News
March 31, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Mad Catz Interactive makes voluntary assignment in bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Mad Catz Interactive Inc:

* Mad Catz Interactive - co, subsidiary, 1328158 Ontario Inc., made a voluntary assignment in bankruptcy on March 30, 2017

* Mad Catz Interactive Inc - Pricewaterhousecoopers Inc has been appointed as trustee in bankruptcy of company's estate

* Mad Catz Interactive-Mad Catz, Inc ceased operations, filed voluntary petition for relief under chapter 7 of U.S. Bankruptcy code to initiate orderly liquidation of assets

* Mad Catz Interactive - certain of co's other subsidiaries filed or will file for liquidation under comparable legislation in their countries of origin

* Mad Catz Interactive - announced that all of directors and officers of company have resigned effective as march 30, 2017

* Mad Catz Interactive - board of directors has been advised that co's lenders will not increase amount of its credit facilities beyond current levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

