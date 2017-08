May 30 (Reuters) - Madalena Energy Inc:

* Madalena announces Q1 - 2017 results

* Qtrly negative FFO per share $0.01

* Qtrly oil and gas revenue $10.3 million versus $14.8 million last year

* Qtrly average daily sales crude oil and ngls - 1,899 bbls/d versus 2,409 bbls/d