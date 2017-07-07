July 7 Madison Asset Management:
* Provides updates on the reorganization of Madison
Strategic Sector Premium Fund into Madison Covered Call & Equity
Strategy Fund
* Reorganization is not expected to adversely impact
distributions to common shareholders
* Anticipated that if shareholders approve reorganization it
will lower fees for MCN shareholders
* Adviser, Madison Asset Management, will bear expenses
associated with reorganization
* Date of joint Special Meeting Of Shareholders to consider
reorganization has been set for August 18
* If reorganization is approved by shareholders, it is
currently expected that will be completed in second half of 2017
* Anticipates if shareholders approve reorganization, it
will provide MSP shareholders with board of only Independent
Trustees
