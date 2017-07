BRIEF-Alticast to buy back shares at 2.36 bln won

July 5 Alticast Corp : * Says it will repurchase 600,000 common shares * Says repurchase amount is 2.36 billion won * Says repurchase period from July 6 to Oct. 5 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/yaYVcz Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)