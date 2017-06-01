FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Madrigal Pharmaceuticals says DSMC for clinical studies of MGL-3196 held a pre-scheduled meeting to review data from Phase 2 clinical nash trial
June 1, 2017 / 10:22 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Madrigal Pharmaceuticals says DSMC for clinical studies of MGL-3196 held a pre-scheduled meeting to review data from Phase 2 clinical nash trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Madrigal Pharmaceuticals - ‍on May 26, DSMC for clinical studies of co's MGL-3196 held a pre-scheduled meeting to review data from Phase 2 clinical nash trial

* Madrigal Pharmaceuticals - ‍DSMC recognized co for progress on clinical trial and recommended co continue clinical trial with no changes to protocol

* Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc - intends to proceed with clinical trial in accordance with DSMC's recommendation​

* Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍expects to have top-line results for primary endpoint of study, reduction of liver fat, at 12 weeks, by year-end 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

