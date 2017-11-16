BRIEF-Magal Security Systems reports Q3 loss $0.01/shr

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Magal Security Systems Ltd

* Magal Security Systems Ltd. Reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.01

* Q3 revenue $13.7 million

* Magal Security Systems Ltd - ‍expect sequential revenue growth for Q4​

* Magal Security Systems Ltd - ‍North American operations continued to be impacted in the quarter by delays in security spending​

* Magal Security Systems Ltd - ‍also expect further orders for turn-key security solutions to materialize in near future​

* Magal Security Systems - ‍expect to recognize revenue from orders for airport security solutions and protect correctional facilities in Q4 and next year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: