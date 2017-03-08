BRIEF-Magellan aerospace secures multi-year Airbus contract

March 9 (Reuters) - Magellan Aerospace Corp
* Magellan Aerospace secures multi-year Airbus contract
* Magellan Aerospace Corp - deal between magellan aerospace (uk), Airbus for supply of complete crown module assemblies for all variants of a350 xwb aircraft
* Magellan Aerospace Corp - contract extension is valued at approximately cdn $140 million
* Magellan Aerospace - contract extension to rpovide complex assemblies from Magellan facilities in UK, Poland, India to Airbus assembly lines in germany, france