5 months ago
BRIEF-Magellan aerospace secures multi-year Airbus contract
#Market News
March 9, 2017 / 12:25 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Magellan aerospace secures multi-year Airbus contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Magellan Aerospace Corp

* Magellan Aerospace secures multi-year Airbus contract

* Magellan Aerospace Corp - deal between magellan aerospace (uk), Airbus for supply of complete crown module assemblies for all variants of a350 xwb aircraft

* Magellan Aerospace Corp - contract extension is valued at approximately cdn $140 million

* Magellan Aerospace - contract extension to rpovide complex assemblies from Magellan facilities in UK, Poland, India to Airbus assembly lines in germany, france Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

