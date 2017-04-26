BRIEF-Magellan Health Q1 earnings per share $0.74

April 26 (Reuters) - Magellan Health Inc:
* Magellan Health reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.35 billion
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.09
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.74
* Qtrly net revenue $1.31 billion versus $1.12 billion
* Says company is reiterating its 2017 annual guidance
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.38, revenue view $5.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: