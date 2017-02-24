Feb 24 Magellan Health Inc

* Magellan Health reports fourth quarter 2016 and full year financial results

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 1.80

* Reiterating its 2017 guidance

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.50

* Qtrly net revenue $1,263.4 million versus $1,268.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.37, revenue view $1.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net revenue $1,263.4 million , down -0.4%

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $5.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Magellan Health - based on updated estimate of average fully diluted shares of 24.2 million, revising 2017 EPS range to between $3.72 and $4.71 per share

* Magellan Health - Based on updated estimate of average fully diluted shares of 24.2 million, revising 2017 adjusted EPS to between $5.08 and $5.99 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: