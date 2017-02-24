Feb 24 Magellan Health Inc
* Magellan Health reports fourth quarter 2016 and full year
financial results
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 1.80
* Reiterating its 2017 guidance
* Qtrly earnings per share $1.50
* Qtrly net revenue $1,263.4 million versus $1,268.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.37, revenue view $1.33
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.30 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $5.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Magellan Health - based on updated estimate of average
fully diluted shares of 24.2 million, revising 2017 EPS range to
between $3.72 and $4.71 per share
* Magellan Health - Based on updated estimate of average
fully diluted shares of 24.2 million, revising 2017 adjusted EPS
to between $5.08 and $5.99 per share
