July 13, 2017 / 10:49 AM / 3 minutes ago

BRIEF-Magellan Health to acquire Senior Whole Health

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Magellan Health Inc:

* Magellan Health to acquire Senior Whole Health

* Under terms of agreement, Magellan will acquire SWH, a privately held company, for approximately $400 million

* Magellan Health Inc - Magellan anticipates paying purchase price from proceeds of new debt offerings

* Magellan Health Inc - Magellan expects full year 2017 revenue for swh of approximately $1 billion and segment profit of approximately $60 million

* Magellan Health Inc - Magellan expects full year 2017 revenue for swh of approximately $1 billion and segment profit of approximately $60 million

* Says ‍agreement is inclusive of a $10 million contingent payment​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

