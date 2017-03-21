FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Magellan Midstream announces new agreement for condensate splitter
March 21, 2017 / 8:38 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Magellan Midstream announces new agreement for condensate splitter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners Lp -

* Magellan Midstream announces new agreement for condensate splitter, reaffirms 2017 financial guidance

* Says based on new agreement, Magellan expects to begin commercial operation of splitter during late Q2 2017

* Commodity margins have recently contracted, resulting in management's reaffirmed guidance of $1.0 billion Dcf for fy 2017

* New agreement was entered into as part of an amicable resolution of dispute between parties under previous contract

* Magellan has dismissed its lawsuit against Trafigura as part of such resolution

* Entered new fee-based, take-or-pay agreement with Trafigura Trading LLC for exclusive use of co's condensate splitter

* In conjunction with new agreement, co increasing expected capital spending for project to $330 million from $300 million

* Based on new spending estimates for splitter, Magellan expects to generate a 7 times EBITDA multiple on its investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

