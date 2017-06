June 28 MAGFORCE AG:

* RESOLVES CAPITAL INCREASE FROM AUTHORIZED CAPITAL UNDER EXCLUSION OF STATUTORY SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS

* ‍TO INCREASE REGISTERED SHARE CAPITAL TO EUR 26,343,172.00​

* ‍HAS SET SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AT EUR 6.94 PER NEW SHARE​

* ‍PROCEEDS OF CAPITAL INCREASE SHALL BE USED TO FURTHER SUPPORT COMPANY'S GROWTH AND EQUITY BASE OF COMPANY​